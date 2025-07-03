Cricket Australia to issue limited NOC to Test cricketers for BBL: here’s why

Australia's Marnus Labuschagne takes sharp catch in the covers to dismiss Wiann Mulder off Mitchell Starc's bowling during the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 final against South Africa at Lord's Cricket Ground in London on June 13, 2025. - AFP

MELBOURNE: Cricket Australia (CA) has decided to grant its Test players a limited two-week window to participate in the Big Bash League (BBL) during the 2025–26 season, following the conclusion of the home Ashes series.

According to the official fixture announced by CA, the upcoming BBL season will run from December 14, 2025 to January 25, 2026, featuring 40 matches.

The tournament will begin in Perth, where the Perth Scorchers will host the Sydney Sixers, just three days before the third Ashes Test between Australia and England gets underway in Adelaide.

The fifth and final Ashes Test will take place in Sydney from January four to eight, theoretically freeing up Australia’s Test stars to take part in the last ten days of the BBL regular season and the playoffs.

While full participation is unlikely after the demanding five-Test series, Cricket Australia remains optimistic that some batters, all-rounders and even bowlers may make appearances, particularly those preparing for the ICC T20 World Cup in February.

However, several prominent Test players currently remain uncontracted by BBL franchises. These include fast bowlers Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, as well as middle-order batter Travis Head and allrounder Cameron Green.

Head did not play for Adelaide Strikers last season and Green has not featured in the BBL since January 2020.

The fixture has been designed so that every team will host a home match in the final week, with hope that marquee Test players can represent their clubs on home soil before the finals.