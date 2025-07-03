Pakistan crush Japan to reach final of Asian Youth Girls Netball Championship 2025

A Pakistani player attempts to score while a Japanese defender tries to block during the semifinal of the Asian Youth Girls Netball Championship 2025 at Jeonju Hwasan Gymnasium in Jeonju-si, South Korea, on July 3, 2025. — Pakistan Netball Federation

JEONJU: Pakistan booked a place in the final of the Asian Youth Girls Netball Championship 2025 with an emphatic 64-39 victory over Japan in the semifinal held here at the Jeonju Hwasan Gymnasium in Jeonju-si, South Korea on Thursday.

The Pakistani team demonstrated their dominance on the court, quickly establishing a strong lead and maintaining their momentum throughout all four quarters.

They led 21-7 at the end of the first quarter, extended it to 34-19 by halftime, held a 42-28 advantage at the end of the third and eventually sealed the match with a commanding 64-39 scoreline.

Key players including Leya Raza Shah, Alisha Naveed, Sumayya Kouser, Haleema, Jasmine Farooq, Amani, Parisa and Farah Rasheed delivered standout performances, contributing both defensively and offensively to secure the win.

Chairman of the Pakistan Netball Federation Mudassar Arian, President Sameen Malik, and Secretary General Muhammad Riaz congratulated the team on their remarkable performance and praised the players for securing a spot in the final.

The final is scheduled to take place on Friday. Pakistan will now face the winner of the second semifinal between Maldives and Chinese Taipei.

The Asian Youth Girls Netball Championship 2025, organised under the auspices of the Asian Netball Federation, is being held from June 27 to July four in South Korea.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan began their campaign in dominant fashion, outclassing Saudi Arabia with a 71-15 victory. In their second match, the Green Shirts continued their impressive run by securing a 56-32 win over Chinese Taipei.

In the third group-stage match, Pakistan overwhelmed South Korea with a commanding 91-6 scoreline. They followed it up with a dominant 79-39 victory over Japan in the fourth match.