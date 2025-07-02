Chelsea sign João Pedro from Brighton

An undated photo of Brazilian forward Joao Pedro. — Instagram/joaopedro.oficial

Chelsea have signed forward Joao Pedro from Brighton & Hove Albion, the clubs confirmed on Wednesday.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed, but British media on Sunday reported that the deal was worth 60 million pounds ($81.54 million).

Pedro said that everyone knows Chelsea is a big club, they have brilliant players, and he is here to win.

"Everyone knows this is a big club with a great history," the Brazilian, who has signed an eight-year contract, said in a statement.

"They had brilliant players in the past and have brilliant players now. So I am excited to join and you know when you are a Chelsea player you must think one thing — win."

The 23-year-old Brazilian, who joined Brighton from Watford in 2023, shone with 30 goals and 10 assists in 70 matches during his two-year spell at the club.

Brighton head coach Fabian Huerzeler said it is a great opportunity for Pedro.

"It gives him the opportunity to play Champions League football this coming season, and he will of course be keen to cement his position in the Brazil team ahead of the World Cup next summer," Huerzeler said.

Pedro’s signing marks the fourth senior player move from Brighton to Chelsea since 2022, following Moises Caicedo, defender Marc Cucurella and goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.

Chelsea also confirmed that Pedro had joined their squad for the Club World Cup in the United States, where he has a chance to make his debut in Friday's quarter-final against Palmeiras in Philadelphia.

Pedro will join striker Liam Delap, defender Mamadou Sarr and midfielder Dario Essugo, who also put pen to paper this summer, with midfielder Andrey Santos also making a comeback following his loan spell at Strasbourg.