Wimbledon: Carlos Alcaraz eases past Ollie Tarvet to reach third round

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates winning his second round match against Britain's Oliver Tarvet at All England Club in London on July 2, 2025. — Reuters

LONDON: Carlos Alcaraz stormed into the third round of Wimbledon, delivering a clinical 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 performance against world number 733 Ollie Tarvet to reach the third round of Wimbledon with a clinical performance on Wednesday.

Alcaraz’s heavyweight hitting was simply too much for the lowest-ranked player to begin the men’s singles draw.

Qualifier Tarvet was dominated by two-time champion Alcaraz in a one-sided encounter.

The five-time Grand Slam winner lost only one game and had to save eight break points in the first set, and broke twice himself to move ahead in the contest.

The 21-year-old broke the Spaniard's serve, going 2-0 ahead in the second set, which was enough to make Alcaraz awake.

Alcaraz did not allow Tarvet to win more than four games and took the second set, but the contest still had flickers of life left in it.

The world number two went 3-2 up in the third set, but Tarvet struck back in the next game to add some spice to the match.

Alcaraz was once again roused into action and once more won the following four points to claim the decisive break that allowed him to see out the contest.

At the end, Alcaraz delivered a service winner on match point to seal the deal.

Alcaraz appreciated the Briton for his courageous performance, saying he loved the youngster’s game.

"I just loved his game to be honest. I knew at the beginning I had to play my best tennis," Alcaraz said.