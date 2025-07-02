Charith Asalanka, spinners lead Sri Lanka to thumping victory over Bangladesh

Sri Lanka's Charith Asalanka celebrates scoring a century during their first ODI against Bangladesh at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on July 2, 2025. — AFP

COLOMBO: Skipper Charith Asalanka’s anchoring century, followed by a collective effort from the spinners, led hosts Sri Lanka to a commanding 77-run victory over Bangladesh in the first ODI here at the R Premadasa Stadium on Wednesday.

Sri Lanka captain Asalanka’s decision to bat first paid dividends as his team’s batting unit accumulated 244 runs before getting bowled out in 49.2 overs.

The home side, however, had a contrasting start to their innings as Taskin Ahmed’s twin strike reduced them to 29/3 in 6.1 overs.

Following the early stutter, skipper Asalanka joined wicketkeeper batter Kusal Mendis and launched a brief recovery by putting together 60 runs for the fourth wicket.

Tanvir Islam broke the budding partnership in the 19th over by trapping Kusal lbw, who scored 45 off 43 deliveries, laced with six fours and a six.

Asalanka then knitted handy partnerships with Janith Liyanage (29), Milan Rathnayake and Wanindu Hasaranga, 22 each, before bringing up his well-crafted century in the 48th over.

The left-handed batter was eventually dismissed by Tanzim Hasan Sakib on the first delivery but after guiding Sri Lanka to a formidable total.

He remained the top scorer for the hosts with 106 off 123 deliveries, studded with six fours and four sixes.

For his match-winning knock, Charith Asalanka was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Taskin was the standout bowler for Bangladesh, taking four wickets for just 47 runs in 10 overs, followed by Sakib, who picked up three, while Tanvir and Najmul Hossain Shanto made one scalp apiece.

Chasing a 245-run target, Bangladesh’s batting unit unfolded on a meagre 167 in 35.5 overs despite half-centuries from Tanzid Hasan and Jaker Ali and thus succumbed to a crushing defeat.

The visitors had a shaky start to the pursuit as opening batter Parvez Hossain Emon fell victim to Asitha Fernando in the fifth over with just 29 runs on the board.

Following the early blow, Najmul Hossain Shanto joined Tanzid for a 79-run partnership. The crucial stand culminated when Shanto got run out in the 17th over after scoring 23 off 26 deliveries.

His dismissal sparked a match-defining collapse which saw Bangladesh lose seven more wickets, including that of their mainstay Tanzid, for just 25 runs in the span of 67 deliveries.

The left-handed opener remained the top-scorer for Bangladesh with a 61-ball 62, laced with 10 boundaries, including a six.

Following the collapse, wicketkeeper batter Jaker Ali waged a lone battle with a fighting half-century while batting with number 11 Mustafizur Rahman, with whom he added 42 runs for the 10th wicket.

Jaker’s grit eventually ended in the 36th over when he was trapped lbw by Hasaranga after scoring 51 off 64 deliveries with the help of four fours and as many sixes.

Hasaranga led the bowling charge for Sri Lanka with a four-wicket haul, while Kamindu Mendis claimed three wickets. Maheesh Theekshana and Fernando, on the other hand, struck out one batter apiece.

With Sri Lanka leading the three-match series 1-0, the two teams will now lock horns in the second ODI at the same venue on Saturday.