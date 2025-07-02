India Champions’ squad for WCL 2025 unveiled

An undated picture of India Champions' Yusuf Pathan (left) and Irfan Pathan in action during a World Championship of Legends match. — Instagram/wcl_indiachampions

India Champions, the winners of the inaugural edition of the World Championship of Legends (WCL), have announced their squad for the upcoming season, slated to be held in Birmingham later this month.

Legendary all-rounder Yuvraj Singh will continue to lead the 16-member squad, which further features Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan.

The defending champions will kick off their title defence against arch-rivals and runners-up Pakistan Champions on July 20 in a rematch of the last edition’s final.

They will then take on South Africa Champions on July 22, Australia Champions on July 26, England Champions on July 27 before playing their last league-stage match against West Indies Champions on July 29.

India Champions squad for WCL 2025:

Yuvraj Singh (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Piyush Chawla, Stuart Binny, Gurkeerat Maan, Vinay Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Varun Aaron, Abhimanyu Mithun and Pawan Negi.

Complete Tournament Schedule:

League Stage

July 18 (Friday): England Champions vs Pakistan Champions July 19 (Saturday): West Indies Champions vs South Africa Champions July 19 (Saturday): England Champions vs Australia Champions July 20 (Sunday): India Champions vs Pakistan Champions July 22 (Tuesday): England Champions vs West Indies Champions July 22 (Tuesday): India Champions vs South Africa Champions July 23 (Wednesday): Australia Champions vs West Indies Champions July 24 (Thursday): South Africa Champions vs England Champions July 25 (Friday): Pakistan Champions vs South Africa Champions July 26 (Saturday): India Champions vs Australia Champions July 26 (Saturday): Pakistan Champions vs West Indies Champions July 27 (Sunday): South Africa Champions vs Australia Champions July 27 (Sunday): India Champions vs England Champions July 29 (Tuesday): Australia Champions vs Pakistan Champions July 29 (Tuesday): India Champions vs West Indies Champions

Knockout Stage