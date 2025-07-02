PCB shortlists candidates for fielding, strength and conditioning coaching roles

An undated picture of former Pakistan men's cricket team's fielding coach Grant Luden. — PCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has shortlisted candidates for the fielding and strength and conditioning coaching roles, sources told Geo News on Wednesday.

According to the details, both national and foreign coaches have been shortlisted for the two vacant positions in the national men’s team’s support staff.

The cricket board, however, is keen on bringing in a foreign coach for the strength and conditioning coaching, with Shane McDermott and Grant Luden emerging as frontrunners.

Notably, Luden has been associated with the national men’s team as he served as the fielding coach during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in 2015.

The development came a day after former all-rounder Azhar Mahmood was appointed as the acting red-ball head coach of the national men's team.

He will serve in this role until the conclusion of his current contract in April 2026. During this period, Pakistan is scheduled to play two Test series.

In an official statement, the PCB highlighted Mahmood’s extensive coaching and playing experience.

"A seasoned cricketing mind, Azhar Mahmood steps into the role with an impressive portfolio of experience. Having served as the assistant head coach of the national side, Azhar has long been a pivotal part of the team’s strategic core," the PCB said in a press release.

"His deep knowledge of the game, combined with hands-on international exposure and proven success in the English county circuit, makes him exceptionally well-suited for this position."

It is pertinent to mention that under Mahmood’s coaching, Pakistan will begin their ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025–27 campaign with a two-match Test series against South Africa in October-November.

The national team will then tour Bangladesh for another two-match Test series as part of their WTC campaign in March-April 2026.