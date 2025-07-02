Wimbledon: Aryna Sabalenka thumps Marie Bouzkova to reach third round

Britain's Cameron Norrie stunned American 12th seed Frances Tiafoe in second round

July 02, 2025
Aryna Sabalenka celebrates winning her second round match against Czech Republic's Marie Bouzkova All England Club in London on July 2, 2025. — Reuters 

LONDON: World number one Aryna Sabalenka defeated Czech Marie Bouzkova 7-6(4), 6-4 in a hard-fought battle here at Centre Court to storm into the third round of Wimbledon on Wednesday.

Top seed Sabalenka was trying to close the first set in a hurry, but Bouzkova had some other plans, forcing a tie break.

The three-time Grand Slam winner, who is bidding for her first Wimbledon title with several seeds out of the tournament early, led the tiebreak after a couple of errors from Bouzkova and wrapped up the set with a forehand winner.

An inappropriate error at the net by Bouzkova in the fifth game provided a chance to Sabalenka to take control of the second set, and there was no looking back from there with the twice semi-finalist holding firm to close out the win.

Meanwhile, Britain's Cameron Norrie stunned American 12th seed Frances Tiafoe, beating him 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 7-5 to reach the third round.

Tiafoe started the match with a first-set victory, but everything changed at the end of the second.

Norrie at one stage went down 0-40 when serving at 4-4. But he rallied and broke in the next game with a superb backhand winner to clinch the set.

Norrie, who defeated the top-20 player at Wimbledon for the first time, showed great energy in the third set, totally dominating Tiafoe, who began to fade.

Norrie broke serve for a 4-3 lead in the fourth after claiming second. Tiafoe made a comeback, but Norrie was good enough to pounce on the American's serve before making it to the third round of Wimbledon for the fourth time with a victory.

