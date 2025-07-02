Pakistan stun Indonesia in AFC Women’s Asian Cup Qualifiers

Pakistan players celebrate after Suha Irani netted their second goal during the AFC Women's Asia Cup match against Indonesia at the Stadium Sport Centre in Tangerang Agency on July 2, 2025. — Reporter

TANGERANG AGENCY: Pakistan women’s football team on Wednesday, made history as they secured a dominant 2-0 victory over hosts Indonesia in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Women’s Asian Cup Qualifiers here at the Stadium Sport Centre.

The green shirts got off to a flamboyant start to their must-win game as Nadia Khan netted the opener in just the eighth minute.

Suha Irani doubled their lead 10 minutes later by successfully converting a penalty.

The home side, on the other hand, created multiple chances but failed to find the net as they failed to go past Pakistan’s goalkeeper Zeeyana Jivraj.

The victory is significant for Pakistan women’s football team as it marked their first since September 2023 and came against a team, ranked higher than them.

Notably, Pakistan are 157th in the FIFA women’s football rankings, while Indonesia are 95th.

The green shirts, with momentum in their favour, next face the Kyrgyz Republic on July 5 in their last group-stage fixture.

The historic triumph also lifted Pakistan to the third position in the Group D standings of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup Qualifiers, pipping Kyrgyz Republic, who have lost both their fixtures against Chinese Taipei and Indonesia respectively.

For the unversed, Pakistan had an unwanted start to their campaign as they suffered an 8-0 thrashing at the hands of Chinese Taipei, who are at the summit of the standings with six points and a goal difference of 11.