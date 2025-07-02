Paddy Pimblett dismisses claims of bout against Justin Gaethje

An undated photo of English mixed martial artist Paddy Pimblett. — Instagram/theufcbaddy

English professional mixed martial artist (MMA) Paddy Pimblett dismissed Dricus Du Plessis' claims of fighting against Justin Gaethje at the UFC 319 co-main event in Chicago in August, international media reported on Wednesday.

Pimblett is well within the lightweight title contention, having recently recorded his career-best victory over Michael Chandler at UFC 314 in April.

Meanwhile, the newly crowned lightweight king has also called out the Englishman for his next fight, and it appears the most likely.

Dricus Du Plessis claimed that Pimblett would instead share the ring with Justin Gaethje at the UFC 319 co-main event in Chicago, which is in August.

The revelation sent MMA fans into a hysteria, but Pimblett promptly dismissed it.

He wrote: "You guys are mad if you think I’m fighting in August."

Pimblett does not seem to return shortly and is looking for a fight in the final quarter of 2025.

Gaethje himself has yet to pencil a date, but it could be a viable option.

It appears that the Liverpool guy is interested in a title shot. Topuria has hinted at a return in December, which could be a realistic time frame for a title fight between the two.

Paddy said that he wants a fight against Topuria, but he does not know when it will happen, because it is the UFC's decision in the end.

"I hate him. I absolutely hate him. Like, I want to inflict pain on his life. You know what I mean? I. I'd like that fight to go 4 minutes and 50 seconds into the fifth round and I've landed 907 elbows and I've disfigured his face,” Pimblett said.

"I don't want a quick knockout. I want to put him through pain. I'm game to fight him before the end of the year. I'm game to fight him next year. But we'll see what happens.

"We don't know what the UFC is going to do. It's not my decision. Ultimately it's not his decision. It's Dana [White], Hunter [Campbell], and Sean's [Shelby] decision, but I think it's the only fight to make."