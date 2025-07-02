Tyson Fury pins high hopes on potential Paul-Joshua bout

The collage of pictures show two-time heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua and Jake Paul. — Reuters

Former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, on Wednesday, backed the potential bout between Anthony Joshua and Jake Paul to be a good one.

There are serious chances of a fight between two-time heavyweight world champion Joshua and YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul, as the latter has repeatedly called for it and claimed that AJ has also called him up to discuss the fight.

Joshua has also responded positively to the tentative offer; however, most fans want him to face Fury in a long-awaited, all-British heavyweight scrap.

But in his recent statements ‘The Gypsy King’ has said that he is happily retired and he is not going to make a comeback for Joshua fight, so it is obvious that the bout is not going to happen anytime soon.

Meanwhile, after all the speculations and claims about the Paul-Joshua bout, Fury has weighed in on how the fight might play out.

“I think it’s a good fight. I think it’s a real, 50/50 fight,” Fury said.

Paul returned to the ring after his controversial victory over Mike Tyson last November on Saturday, where he earned a convincing unanimous decision victory in a cruiserweight clash over former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

The victory guaranteed him a spot in the top 15 of the cruiserweight rankings and even faced off with Zurdo Ramirez, who holds two titles, potentially signalling his first world title fight.

On the other hand, Joshua has not fought since his defeat to Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium in September 2024, where he sustained injuries, but has announced his comeback in December 2025 after successful elbow surgery.