Bayer Leverkusen sign Jarell Quansah from Liverpool

England's Jarell Quansah celebrates with the trophy after winning the final in UEFA Under 21 Championship on June 28, 2025. — Reuters

England Under-21 international Jarell Quansah has been signed by Bayer Leverkusen from Premier League club Liverpool on a five-year contract, the club announced on Wednesday.

The financial details were not revealed, but according to the media reports, Leverkusen would pay up to 35 million pounds, including five million pounds in potential add-ons.

The defender made his senior debut in the 2023-24 season, making 58 appearances in all competitions for the Merseyside outfit.

Quansah was part of the England squad which won the Under-21 European Championship this year under Lee Carsley.

His move is the third deal between the clubs this summer after Leverkusen sold Dutch right-back Jeremie Frimpong and German international Florian Wirtz to Liverpool, with the latter departing last month for a fee of 100 million pounds and a further maximum of 16 million pounds in potential bonuses.

Leverkusen's Sporting Director, Simon Rolfes, said in a statement that they are glad after signing Quansah, as he is one of the best centre-backs.

"We are delighted to have signed Jarell Quansah, one of England's most promising centre-backs. He's quick, agile and a good footballer," Rolfes said.

"With Jarell, our defence gains significant dynamism, pace and toughness in tackling, and he's another very important building block for the future."

Leverkusen ended second to Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga and selected former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag as their head coach in May, replacing Xabi Alonso, who is now the coach of Real Madrid.