Matthew Boyd shines as Cubs down Guardians

Chicago Cubs pitcher Daniel Palencia (Right) celebrates with catcher Carson Kelly against the Cleveland Guardians at Wrigley Field in Chicago on July 1, 2025. — Reuters

CHICAGO: Matthew Boyd performed brilliantly, allowing two runs over seven strong innings. The Chicago Cubs beat his former club, the Cleveland Guardians, 5-2 here at Wrigley Field on Tuesday night.

Carson Kelly snatched a two-run double with a sacrifice fly for three RBI. Michael Busch went 3-for-3 and drove in a run to help the Cubs seal the deal.

Boyd (8-3) allowed five hits and a walk while striking out five for his sixth quality start in seven outings and his club-leading 12th in 2025.

Chicago's Brad Keller pitched a single inning in the eighth, allowing one walk and striking out one, and Daniel Palencia tossed a 1-2-3 ninth for his ninth save.

Kelly’s two-run double was the highlight of the second inning, and he added a sacrifice fly in the eighth. Seiya Suzuki hit a leadoff homer in the sixth.

The Cubs went 3-0 ahead in the second on four straight hits.

Cleveland made a comeback in the fourth. Carlos Santana opened with a double, and after Lane Thomas walked, scored on Nolan Jones' single. Thomas came home via Angel Martinez's sacrifice fly to right, cutting the deficit to 3-2.

Suzuki scored another to make it a two-run game when he skied a Gavin Williams pitch into the left field bleachers for his third homer.

Guardians’ Williams (5-4) pitched for five and two-thirds innings, allowing four runs on seven hits and four walks while striking out two.

Guardians Tanner Bibee (4-8, 3.80 ERA) will start against Cubs Shota Imanaga (4-2, 2.54) on Wednesday.