Rashid Latif slams non-cricketers for ‘destroying’ PSL

KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif on Wednesday, expressed his disapproval of the debriefing session of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), alleging non-cricketers for destroying the league.

The PSL management, led by CEO Salman Naseer, conducted the first phase of the debriefing session with key stakeholders including franchise representatives, title sponsor, media rights partners and commercial affiliates at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) here earlier today.

The session, however, did not sit well with Latif, who slammed the ‘non-cricketers’ for running the affairs of the sport in the country.

“Non cricketers running cricket affairs in the country … destroying PSL,” Latif wrote on X, formerly Twitter, as he shared a picture of the recently held debriefing session.

Notably, during the debriefing session, the PSL management presented detailed data and analytics highlighting the league’s growth trajectory over the past decade.

A comparative analysis between the ninth and tenth editions of the league was also shared, showcasing significant progress.

Reflecting on a decade of progress and impact, CEO Salman Naseer highlighted how the PSL has evolved into a globally recognised brand.

“The Pakistan Super League has come a long way since its inception. Marking a decade of cricketing excellence, the 10th edition of the HBL PSL was more than just a milestone – it was a celebration of passion, resilience and unity,” Naseer stated.

“HBL PSL X shattered numerous records, from viewership to fan engagement, reaffirming the league’s place as a powerhouse in the world of sports," he added.

He emphasised the rapid rise in digital consumption, noting how fan behaviour has transformed over the years.

“The substantial growth in digital engagement, particularly the 647 per cent surge in live streaming, is a testament to the league’s increasing popularity among cricket fans,” he continued.

Looking ahead to the future of the PSL, Naseer expressed his enthusiasm and confidence in the league’s continued growth and its impact on global cricket.

“PSL is not just a tournament, it’s a movement that unites fans across the globe. As we look ahead towards the next decade, we cannot wait to unravel new stories and thrilling experiences for the fans. Exciting times ahead!”