Wimbledon: Coco Gauff falls in first round against Dayana Yastremska

LONDON: French Open champion Coco Gauff dropped out of Wimbledon in the first round after a thrashing 7-6(3), 6-1 defeat by Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska here at Court One on Tuesday.

Gauff looked disturbed from the start as she slipped several times, Yastremska took full advantage with a series of winners from the baseline before wrapping up the first set with a volley.

The Ukrainian looked composed and confident, utilised the situation well and used a searing backhand well to disturb Gauff.

Gauff was short of grasscourt practice; on the other hand, her opponent reached the final of the Nottingham tournament, along with the quarter-finals at Eastbourne in the run-up to Wimbledon.

The American served a total of nine double faults and made 29 unforced errors, shaking her head in disbelief as she lost her serve three times in the second set.

Yastremska expressed during a courtside interview that it was a great match today and mentioned that she loves playing on grass courts.

"I think it was a great match today, I was really on fire," Yastremska said.

"It was pretty unexpected but it has been a great season for me. I love playing on grass, I feel like this season we are friends."

Gauff appreciated the performance from Dayana and cited that she started strong, but she felt mentally stressed and had less time to refocus quickly for the next phase of the match.

"Dayana started off playing strong. I couldn't find my footing out there today," Gauff said.

"I feel like mentally I was a little bit overwhelmed with everything that came afterwards.

"so I didn't feel like I had enough time to celebrate and also get back into it."