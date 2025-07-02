Liverpool reject Bayern Munich’s bid for Luis Diaz

An undated picture of Colombian winger Luis Diaz. — Reuters

Liverpool have rejected an approach from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich for Colombian winger Luis Diaz, international media reported on Tuesday.

According to a report, Bayern’s sporting director, Max Eberl contacted the Premier League champions regarding a potential transfer but Liverpool made it clear they have no intention of selling the 28-year-old. The Reds considered Diaz a key player in their plans under new head coach Arne Slot.

Diaz has also been linked with Barcelona earlier this summer. However, Liverpool were swift to reject any advances from the Spanish side as well. Club sources have emphasised that the winger remains central to their strategy for the upcoming seasons, especially after his exceptional 2024/25 campaign.

Since he arrived from Porto in January 2022, Diaz has evolved into a vital figure at Anfield. In the recently concluded season, he scored 22 goals across all competitions, 13 in the Premier League and registered seven assists, playing a pivotal role in Liverpool’s title-winning campaign, where they finished 10 points clear at the top.

Despite having just two years left on his current contract, Liverpool remain firm in their stance to retain him, even amid ongoing interest from other major clubs, including Manchester City and teams in the Saudi Pro League.

Speaking at a press conference before Colombia’s World Cup qualifier against Peru last month, Diaz reaffirmed his commitment to the Merseyside club but acknowledged that the transfer market can always bring surprises.

"I'm very happy at Liverpool — I've always said that. If the club gives us a good contract extension, great. If not, I’ll happily stay and finish my two years. It all depends on them. I’m here to give my best and see what’s best for our future," Diaz said.