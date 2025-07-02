PSL management shares 10-year progress in stakeholders workshop

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) management led by CEO Salman Naseer conducted a workshop with franchise representatives here at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore on July 2, 2025. - PCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) management, led by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Salman Naseer, conducted a comprehensive workshop on Wednesday with key stakeholders including franchise representatives, title sponsor, media rights partners, and commercial affiliates.

The session took place at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore.

During the workshop, the PSL management presented detailed data and analytics highlighting the league’s growth trajectory over the past decade.

A comparative analysis between the ninth and tenth editions of the league was also shared, showcasing significant progress.

The 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League—referred to as PSL X—was held from April 11 to May 25.

The tournament was hosted across four cities: Karachi, Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi, featuring a total of 34 matches. The final, played at a packed Gaddafi Stadium, saw Lahore Qalandars defeat Quetta Gladiators, claiming their third title in the last four years.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi reflected on the growth and significance of the PSL, calling it a beacon of national pride and resilience.

“The Pakistan Super league has not only grown into a premier cricketing brand but has also served as a symbol of resilience, hope and unity during challenging times," Naqvi said.

He highlighted how the league has thrived despite challenges and brought global attention to Pakistan’s cricketing landscape.

“From navigating difficult circumstances to bringing international stars to our home grounds, the PSL has remained steadfast in delivering quality cricket and unforgettable moments for millions of fans across the globe. This journey, filled with passion, drama and thrilling performances, truly belongs to our people," he stated.

Naqvi extended his appreciation to all key contributors behind the league’s success and reaffirmed the board’s commitment to further developing the PSL into a world-class tournament.

“I extend my heartfelt gratitude to our franchise owners, HBL – our title sponsor and long-term partner, players, broadcasters, commercial partners, security agencies and of course, our passionate fans. Without their unwavering support and belief, this success would not have been possible," he said.

“As we look to the future, the PCB remains committed to strengthening and evolving the league further. We envision an even more competitive, inclusive and globally engaging tournament that continues to bring joy to cricket fans and honour to Pakistan,” he added.

Reflecting on a decade of progress and impact, CEO Salman Naseer highlighted how the Pakistan Super League has evolved into a globally recognised brand.

“The Pakistan Super League has come a long way since its inception. Marking a decade of cricketing excellence, the 10th edition of the PSL was more than just a milestone – it was a celebration of passion, resilience and unity. PSL X shattered numerous records, from viewership to fan engagement, reaffirming the league’s place as a powerhouse in the world of sports," Naseer said.

He emphasised the rapid rise in digital consumption, noting how fan behavior has transformed over the years.

“The substantial growth in digital engagement, particularly the 647 per cent surge in live streaming, is a testament to the league’s increasing popularity among cricket fans.

Acknowledging the vital contribution of long-standing stakeholders to the league’s success.

“We are proud to present these figures to our long-standing partners, whose continued support has been instrumental in shaping the PSL into one of the most celebrated T20 leagues worldwide. These numbers reflect the trust of our fans and the relentless efforts of everyone involved in the league’s success.”

Highlighting the remarkable growth in the league’s domestic popularity, Salman Naseer emphasised how the Pakistan Super League has successfully captured the attention of audiences across all regions of the country.

“The diverse and widespread viewership, both in urban and rural areas, shows that the PSL has become a household name across the country. With 3.4 billion live streaming views and a strong digital following of 22 million, the league continues to set new benchmarks in Pakistan’s sporting landscape,” he stated.

Looking ahead to the future of the PSL, Naseer expressed his enthusiasm and confidence in the league’s continued growth and its impact on global cricket.

“PSL is not just a tournament, it’s a movement that unites fans across the globe. As we look ahead towards the next decade, we cannot wait to unravel new stories and thrilling experiences for the fans. Exciting times ahead!”