Pakistan cricketers drop in latest ICC Test rankings

Pakistan players wait after reviewing a caught behind chance during the first Test against South Africa at Centurion on December 29, 2024. - AFP

DUBAI: Pakistan's presence in the latest ICC Test rankings has taken a hit, with several players dropping in their respective categories amid a lack of upcoming red-ball fixtures.

The team is currently scheduled to play only white-ball cricket over the next two months, with series lined up against Bangladesh and the West Indies, likely contributing to further ranking stagnation or decline.

They will start their ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025–27 campaign with a home series against South Africa in October–November.

Middle-order batter Saud Shakeel has fallen out of the top 10, slipping one spot to 11th with 739 rating points.

Mohammad Rizwan, the wicketkeeper-batter, has dropped three places to 19th with 671 points, while former skipper Babar Azam has retained his 22nd position on the list with 651 points.

All-rounder Salman Ali Agha remains steady at 33rd with 592 points, and Test captain Shan Masood has climbed three places to reach 44th with 542 points.

Abdullah Shafique holds on to the 51st spot, while Kamran Ghulam has slipped two spots to 76th. Young opener Saim Ayub also dropped two places to 83rd, now holding 352 points.

In contrast, India’s Rishabh Pant continues to climb, earning a career-best rating in the ICC Men’s Test Batting Rankings.

His twin centuries (134 and 118) in the opening Test against England earned him a rise to sixth place with 801 points, just 88 behind the top-ranked batter Joe Root. Pant is now just one spot below his career-high ranking of fifth, which he last achieved in 2022.

Root holds onto the No.1 position following scores of 28 and an unbeaten 53 at Headingley. He is closely followed by teammate Harry Brook, who trails by just 15 rating points. Kane Williamson of New Zealand sits in third with 867 points.

In the bowling rankings, Pakistan’s Noman Ali has slipped one place to fifth, holding 806 rating points. Sajid Khan retains the 20th position, with Shaheen Shah Afridi right behind at 21st with 641 points.

Mohammad Abbas has moved up one place to 26th, while Naseem Shah has gained a spot to reach 34th with 526 points.

Among other bowlers, Abrar Ahmed dropped one place to 48th, Khurram Shahzad slid two spots to 62nd, and Aamer Jamal currently stands at 70th.

Mir Hamza and Salman Ali Agha fell six and five places respectively, now ranked 92nd and 93rd, while Zahid Mahmood dropped five spots to 95th.

India's Jasprit Bumrah remains the No.1 ranked Test bowler, followed by Kagiso Rabada of South Africa in second and Australian skipper Pat Cummins in third.