Sajid Khan eyes County cricket stint to sharpen white-ball skills

Sajid Khan celebrates after taking the wicket of West Indies' captain Kraigg Brathwaite during the third day of the first Test cricket match between Pakistan and West Indies at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on January 19, 2025. - AFP

LAHORE: Pakistan Test spinner Sajid Khan has set his sights on county cricket as he continues to evolve his game across formats.

Speaking to the media during the ongoing Skills Development Camp at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), Sajid expressed his desire to broaden his horizons and play competitive cricket in England.

“I’m in talks regarding county cricket, and we’ll soon know about the contract. It’s my wish to play county cricket,” Sajid revealed.

The 31-year-old, who has been a part of Pakistan's red-ball setup, is using the camp to sharpen his skills in white-ball formats under the guidance of spin bowling coach Abdul Rehman.

“I’m working on spin bowling with coach Abdul Rehman, focusing on the arm ball and using the crease more effectively. I’ve been told that white-ball cricket suits me, so I’m adjusting my bowling accordingly,” he said.

He also expressed a strong desire to represent Pakistan in all white-ball formats, including the Pakistan Super League (PSL), saying he’s putting in extra effort to meet the demands of limited-overs cricket.

“It’s my wish to play all white-ball formats, including the PSL. I’ve been working hard and, InshaAllah, you’ll soon see me in white-ball action,” he added.

Despite his white-ball ambitions, the right-arm bowler reaffirmed his passion for Test cricket, which he described as an “honor,” and called for more red-ball fixtures to improve Pakistan’s international rankings.

“Playing Test cricket is an honor. I started my career in white-ball formats but have great pride in playing Tests. I also hope we get more opportunities in Tests so our rankings can improve,” he said.

Commenting on the ongoing World Test Championship cycle, Sajid expressed confidence in Pakistan’s chances.

“With the kind of team environment we have, I believe we can make it to the final of the Test Championship,” he remarked.

He also offered his opinion on the format of the longest version of the game.

“Four-day Tests aren’t ideal in my view. Personally, I believe Tests should remain five days long,” he concluded.

The spinner further appreciated the learning environment at the camp, which included interaction with newly appointed acting red-ball head coach Azhar Mahmood.

“It’s been great to learn from experienced players here. Working with Azhar Mahmood has been particularly helpful for all of us,” he added.

Known for his humility, Sajid also responded graciously when asked about the different nicknames he’s given by teammates and fans.

“It’s an honor to be called by any name. Everyone has their own way of addressing me, and I appreciate it,” he smiled.