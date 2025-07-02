Djokovic crushes Muller to reach Wimbledon second round

Serbia's Novak Djokovic leaves the court after winning his first round match against France's Alexandre Muller on July 1, 2025. — Reuters

LONDON: Seven-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic began his quest for a record-extending 25th Grand Slam title with a four-set victory over Frenchman Alexandre Muller, winning 6-1, 6-7(7), 6-2, 6-2 to reach the second round here at Centre Court on Tuesday.

Djokovic, who had a relatively subdued season before lifting his 100th tour-level trophy in Geneva and reaching the French Open semi-finals, started strong but squandered six set points in the second set against Muller.

Despite requiring medical attention twice during the third set, the 38-year-old Serbian regained composure and sealed the win in three hours and 20 minutes.

After the match, Djokovic expressed confidence in his chances at the tournament.

"I wouldn't be here if I didn't think I have a chance, to be honest. I think I always have a chance. I've earned my right to feel I can go all the way to the title. I've had arguably the most success of any Grand Slam here in the last decade," Djokovic said.

Djokovic noted the strength of the field and his upcoming match against Britain’s Dan Evans.

"It's just the beginning of the tournament. There are many fantastic players in the draw. I'm going to be playing a Briton in the next round—that's going to be a tough one, but I look forward to it," he added.

He added that grass courts have brought out the best in him, particularly in the latter part of his career.

"I've always felt like grass, particularly in the second part of my career, was really the surface where I played my best tennis, so why not do it again?"