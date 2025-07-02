South Africa name new captain as Keshav Maharaj ruled out of second Zimbabwe Test

South Africa's Keshav Maharaj celebrates the wicket of Australia's Alex Carey on day one of the ICC World Test Championship Final match at Lord's, London. - AFP

BULAWAYO: South Africa have been dealt a significant blow ahead of the second Test against Zimbabwe, with stand-in captain and left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj ruled out due to a left groin strain.

The injury occurred while he was batting on day three of the first Test on Monday. Maharaj will return home for further medical assessment to determine the severity of the injury.

All-rounder Wiaan Mulder has been appointed as captain for the second Test, which begins on Saturday. Meanwhile, Senuran Muthusamy has been named as Maharaj’s replacement in the squad.

Additionally, fast bowler Lungi Ngidi, who was scheduled to join the team on Wednesday, has been released to allow the seamers who impressed in the first Test to continue their momentum.

South Africa go into the second Test with a 1-0 lead in the two-match series after a dominant performance in the first Test at Queens Sports Club, where they registered a comprehensive 328-run victory over Zimbabwe.

Debutant Lhuan-dre Pretorius starred with the bat, smashing a record-breaking 153 in the first innings to help South Africa declare at 418/9. He was later named Player of the Match for his efforts.

In response, Zimbabwe managed 251 runs, bolstered by a fighting century from Sean Williams, but Wiaan Mulder’s four-wicket haul kept the hosts in check.

South Africa then piled on further pressure in the second innings, setting a daunting 537-run target after another century—this time from Mulder himself, batting at number three.

The home side’s chase faltered early and never recovered, eventually folding for 208. Corbin Bosch shone with the ball, picking up five wickets for 43 runs in the second innings, and also made significant contributions with the bat in the first innings.

Zimbabwe’s top scorer in the second innings was Wellington Masakadza, who made 57 off 92 deliveries, while Blessing Muzarabani added a quickfire unbeaten 32 off 29 deliveries.

However, their efforts were in vain as South Africa sealed a commanding win to take control of the series.