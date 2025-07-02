Los Angeles Dodgers beat Chicago White Sox in MLB clash

Home plate umpire Alan Porter (64) is hit by a foul ball by Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (right) as Chicago White Sox catcher Kyle Teel (8) watches in the fourth inning at Dodger Stadium on Jul 1, 2025. — Reuters

LOS ANGELES: Shohei Ohtani reached 30th home runs for the fifth time in his MLB career, and Will Smith added two runs to help the Los Angeles Dodgers cruise past the Chicago White Sox with a 6-1 victory here at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday.

Andy Pages and Michael Conforto each drove in two runs as the Dodgers improved to 13-3 since June 14. Smith reached base three times with two walks and a hit, scoring twice.

During the fourth inning, Ohtani fouled a ball off home plate umpire Alan Porter’s right knee and stood by to check on him until Porter got up under his own power.

The three-time MVP later launched a 408-foot homer to center field, snapping a zero-for-six slump and extending the Dodgers' lead to 6-1.

The Dodgers provided their highest run support of the season for starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto (8-6), who allowed just one run on three hits with eight strikeouts and retired the final 10 batters he faced.

With the win, the Dodgers recorded their 13th victory in their last 16 games and opened a season-high eight-game lead in the NL West.

White Sox rookie Shane Smith (3-6) began the game with two quick outs in the first but then walked Will Smith and Max Muncy back-to-back. Teoscar Hernandez followed with an RBI single, Andy Pages added a run-scoring double and Michael Conforto capped the inning with a two-run single.

Chicago's only run came on Lenyn Sosa's RBI single in the third inning. White Sox pitcher Sean Burke is set to make his first career start against the Dodgers on Wednesday, while Dodgers legend Clayton Kershaw stands just three strikeouts away from reaching 3,000 in his 18-year career.