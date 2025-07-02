Former Pakistan captain backs PCB's decision to drop star trio from T20I cricket

An undated picture of Pakistan cricketers Shaheen Shah Afridi (left), Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam (right) during a training session. — PCB

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has endorsed the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) decision to move on from star cricketers Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Shah Afridi in the T20I format.

In a recent interview on a local YouTube platform, Latif expressed his support for allowing senior players more freedom to pursue opportunities abroad.

“They’re playing in the Big Bash and will earn decent money, and I don’t think they’d want to return either. That’s just my opinion. The PCB should give them some liberty to explore other leagues. Otherwise, it’s fine,” Latif stated.

The former wicketkeeper also stressed the importance of investing in new talent.

“The new players should be given a chance — it’s a great opportunity, especially with the Asia Cup and other upcoming events. It’s all good; the game will keep progressing,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi was selected as the first overall pick in the Big Bash League (BBL) Season 15 Draft, held on June 19, with Brisbane Heat securing the services of the left-arm fast bowler.

The highly anticipated BBL player draft was held earlier today, with six out of the eight franchises showing interest in signing national team players.

Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan was selected as the third platinum pick, while England’s Luke Wood was picked second.

The 25-year-old Shaheen was the first overall pick in the draft, selected under the platinum category by Brisbane Heat.

Rizwan was signed by Melbourne Renegades, marking his BBL debut and adding to his experience in foreign leagues, including the BPL.

Star batter Babar Azam was pre-signed by the Sydney Sixers ahead of the official draft and was set to make his BBL debut. The franchise had used its pre-signing option to secure the services of the former Pakistan captain.

For the unversed, Shaheen, Rizwan and Babar last featured in a T20I for Pakistan back in 2024 against South Africa.

They have been out of the shorter format since then and are not part of the plans for the upcoming tours of Bangladesh and the West Indies, or the likely tri-nation series involving UAE and Afghanistan.