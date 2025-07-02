Is Andrew Flintoff replacing Brendon McCullum as England head coach?

This collage shows Former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff (left) and England Test head coach Brendon McCullum. — AFP

BIRMINGHAM: Former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff on Tuesday dismissed speculation linking him with the senior team’s head coach role, insisting he has no intention of replacing current Test coach Brendon McCullum.

Flintoff’s growing involvement with the national setup had led to suggestions he could be in line to succeed McCullum, whose contract runs until 2027. But speaking on a YouTube podcast, the 47-year-old firmly ruled out any such ambitions.

“It’s not something I’m looking at. Baz McCullum is incredible — the best England coach. I feel like I’m in the perfect place working with the Lions. I’m not using this as a stepping stone; I’m invested in this and love working with these lads,” Flintoff said.

He also highlighted his strong working relationships with England’s managing director of men’s cricket, Rob Key and McCullum, praising both for their leadership.

“I’m enjoying working under Keysy. It’s no secret he’s one of my best mates and has helped me massively through everything,” Flintoff added.

“With Baz, we’ve got a great relationship and the utmost respect. He’s unbelievable and the culture he’s created is something special — very similar to what Gareth Southgate has done with the England football team.”

Flintoff also dismissed any immediate interest in coaching franchise teams, emphasising that his full focus remains on his role with the England Lions.

“I’m not chasing franchise gigs or anything else. Although I’m with the Superchargers and enjoy working with [captain] Harry Brook, I’m fully focused on the job I’ve got now,” he said.

Andrew Flintoff played 227 matches for England between 1998 and 2009. He returned to the cricketing fold in 2023 following a life-threatening car crash in 2022.

Since his return, Flintoff has led the England Lions on tours to South Africa and Australia during the winter and has worked closely with the England Under-19 squad.

He also previously served as an assistant with the senior team under then-limited-overs coach Matthew Mott, including during England’s T20 World Cup campaign in the Caribbean last year.

Currently, Flintoff is the head coach of the Northern Superchargers in The Hundred.