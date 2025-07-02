Dortmund stun Monterrey to book Club World Cup quarterfinal berth

Borussia Dortmund's Serhou Guirassy during the line up before the match against CF Monterrey in FIFA Club World Cup on July 1, 2025. — Reuters

ATLANTA: Serhou Guirassy struck twice within the first 24 minutes to help Borussia Dortmund edge past CF Monterrey with a 2-1 victory and qualify for the quarterfinals of the FIFA Club World Cup at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Tuesday.

Guirassy, who now has three goals in the tournament, was assisted by Karim Adeyemi on both occasions as the German side raced to a 2-0 lead in the first half.

Speaking to the media after the victory, Guirassy expressed his happiness with the win over Monterrey and said Dortmund played better in the first half but struggled in the second.

"It was difficult. They're a good team with experienced players. I think we had a very good first half. The second half was a bit harder, but the mindset was strong and we won, so we're all happy tonight," Guirassy said.

German Berterame pulled one back for Monterrey in the 53rd minute, giving the Mexican side hope. Monterrey maintained pressure in the second half and came close to an equaliser, but Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel made several key saves, including a late scare from veteran Sergio Ramos, whose header went narrowly wide.

Guirassy had chances to complete a hat-trick before halftime, missing narrowly and later being denied by a superb save from Monterrey keeper Esteban Andrada.

With the win, Borussia Dortmund became the fifth team to reach the quarterfinals and will face Real Madrid on Sunday in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The loss marked the end of the road for CONCACAF teams in the tournament, with Monterrey following Inter Miami who were thrashed 4-0 by Paris Saint-Germain, out of the competition.

Dortmund’s efficiency in the first half proved decisive in a tightly contested encounter that highlighted both teams’ quality and resilience.