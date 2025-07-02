Real Madrid cruise past Juventus in thriller to reach Club World Cup quarterfinal

Juventus' Randal Kolo Muani and Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe (right) after the match in FIFA Club World Cup on July 1, 2025. — Reuters

MIAMI: Real Madrid edged past Juventus with a 1-0 victory to qualify for the quarter-finals of the FIFA Club World Cup at the Hard Rock Stadium on Tuesday.

Kylian Mbappe made his debut in the tournament after recovering from illness, while Gonzalo Garcia scored the match-winner in the 54th minute with a powerful header from Trent Alexander-Arnold’s precise cross.

Mbappe made his much-anticipated appearance as a second-half substitute, delighting the near-capacity crowd in a clear demonstration of Real Madrid’s global appeal.

Although the 26-year-old frequently found himself in good positions, he was not well-served by his teammates and his appearance resembled more of a fitness run-out than a competitive return.

Juventus started brightly, creating early opportunities as Randal Kolo Muani and Kenan Yildiz tested Madrid’s defence. In the seventh minute, Kolo Muani chipped a shot that narrowly sailed over the bar.

Madrid gradually gained control, with Jude Bellingham and Federico Valverde orchestrating the attack. However, Juventus goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio delivered a standout performance, frustrating the Spanish side with a series of excellent saves.

Despite Juventus’s early pressure, they went into halftime goalless, a result they would have gladly accepted given Madrid’s growing dominance.

Early in the second half, Di Gregorio again denied Bellingham and then Dean Huijsen, but he could do nothing when García met Alexander-Arnold’s pinpoint delivery to score his third goal of the tournament.

Under new coach Xabi Alonso, Real Madrid looked confident and displayed attacking intent throughout the match.

Madrid will now face Borussia Dortmund in the quarter-final on Sunday, July six. The win coupled with Mbappe’s return, marks renewed momentum for the Spanish giants as they aim to extend their record at the FIFA Club World Cup.