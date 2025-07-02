Pakistan Champions unveil new logo ahead of WCL 2025

Pakistan Champions all-rounder Shahid Afridi (L) reacts after hitting a six against South Africa during the World Championship of legends season one match in Northampton on July 10, 2024. - WCL

Pakistan Champions, the runners-up of the inaugural edition of the World Championship of Legends (WCL), have officially unveiled their new logo ahead of the highly anticipated second season of the tournament, which is set to take place in Birmingham later this month.

The star-studded franchise revealed their new emblem on the social media platform X, accompanied by the caption: “The wait is over, the identity is here. This is our roar. This is Pakistan Champions. Join us, and stand with us because we are #TheRoarOfTheNation.”

The WCL T20 League is set to return for its second season in the July-August window, following a successful debut last year.

The tournament features cricketing legends from six nations — India, Australia, England, Pakistan, South Africa and the West Indies.

Pakistan Champions had a remarkable campaign in the first season, notching up dominant wins during the group stage.

They kicked off their journey with a win over Australia, followed by a thumping victory against the West Indies. A memorable high-scoring clash against arch-rivals India saw them post 243/4, later restricting the Men in Blue to 175/9.

Led by former Pakistan captain Younis Khan, the team continued their impressive form with a win over England, suffering their only group-stage defeat against South Africa.

The Men in Green advanced to the semi-finals, where they defeated the West Indies once again, securing a 20-run victory to book a spot in the final against India.

In a closely fought final, Pakistan set a target of 157, but India chased it down in 19.1 overs to claim the title with a five-wicket win.

The second season of the WCL will kick off on July 18, with Pakistan Champions taking on England Champions at the iconic Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham.

The much-anticipated clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan is scheduled for July 20 at the same venue.

Complete Tournament Schedule:

League Stage

July 18 (Friday): England Champions vs Pakistan Champions

July 19 (Saturday): West Indies Champions vs South Africa Champions

July 19 (Saturday): England Champions vs Australia Champions

July 20 (Sunday): India Champions vs Pakistan Champions

July 22 (Tuesday): England Champions vs West Indies Champions

July 22 (Tuesday): India Champions vs South Africa Champions

July 23 (Wednesday): Australia Champions vs West Indies Champions

July 24 (Thursday): South Africa Champions vs England Champions

July 25 (Friday): Pakistan Champions vs South Africa Champions

July 26 (Saturday): India Champions vs Australia Champions

July 26 (Saturday): Pakistan Champions vs West Indies Champions

July 27 (Sunday): South Africa Champions vs Australia Champions

July 27 (Sunday): India Champions vs England Champions

July 29 (Tuesday): Australia Champions vs Pakistan Champions

July 29 (Tuesday): India Champions vs West Indies Champions

Knockout Stage