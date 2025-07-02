Former India cricketer criticises Gambhir, Gill’s strategy against England in Tests

India's Shardul Thakur (second from left) celebrates with teammates after dismissing England's Ben Duckett (not pictured) during the fifth day of their first Test at Headingley in Leeds on June 24, 2025. — Reuters

Former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Tuesday raised concerns over the Indian team management’s commitment to taking 20 wickets in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series against England.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin specifically questioned head coach Gautam Gambhir and Test captain Shubman Gill’s approach, following India’s disappointing bowling performance in the first Test at Headingley, Leeds.

Ashwin called for wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav to be included in the playing XI for the second Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham, starting Wednesday, July two.

“There is a serious question about Gambhir and Gill’s commitment to taking 20 wickets. This Test will show us. If you are seriously committed, Kuldeep gets a look-in,” Ashwin said.

The former spinner strongly backed Kuldeep, stating that the left-arm wrist-spinner could be the key to India’s success in the series.

“Kuldeep Yadav has to play. If there isn’t much grass on the pitch, he must be included. Drop anyone you want, but Kuldeep should play. If he’s in the XI, England’s tail won’t score too many runs either. He can help India win two to three Tests in this series,” Ashwin added.

Kuldeep has not featured in a Test match for India since October 2024. He was left out of the playing XI in the first Test, with the team opting for Jadeja as the lone spinner.

It is pertinent to mention that the second Test of the five-match series between India and England will begin on July two in Birmingham, with England leading the series 1–0.

In the Headingley Test, England secured a five-wicket victory, despite five Indian batters scoring centuries—a historic first in Test cricket, as India became the only team to lose a match after such a collective batting effort.