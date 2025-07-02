England suffer historic home defeat in second T20I against India Women at Bristol

India's Jemimah Rodrigues plays a shot during the second T20I against England Women at Bristol on July 1, 2025. — ECB

BRISTOL: India produced a clinical all-round performance to defeat England Women by 24 runs in the second T20I here at the county ground on Tuesday, marking England’s first-ever women’s T20I loss at the venue.

After being asked to bat first, India found themselves in early trouble, losing openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana inside the PowerPlay.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur, returning after a one-match break, also departed cheaply, leaving India reeling at 52/3. However, a resilient partnership between Jemimah Rodrigues and Amanjot Kaur revived the innings.

The pair added 93 runs for the fourth wicket, steadying the ship and setting the platform for a strong finish. Rodrigues played a composed knock, while Amanjot registered her maiden T20I half-century, remaining unbeaten till the end. Their efforts guided India to an imposing total of 181/4 in 20 overs.

In response, England faltered early, losing a wicket in the first over. Tammy Beaumont fought back with a fluent 52, her first T20I half-century since 2022 but the hosts failed to build sustained partnerships.

India's bowlers maintained discipline throughout the innings. Sree Charani made a crucial impact with two wickets in a single over, while Deepti Sharma and Amanjot Kaur chipped in with one wicket each.

England's chase was further derailed by three run-outs, and the home side could only manage 157/7 in their allotted 20 overs.

This win not only gave India a 2-0 lead in the series but also ended England’s unbeaten streak in women’s T20Is at Bristol. The third T20I of the series will be played on July four.