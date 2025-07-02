Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan urges players to raise their performance levels

Mehidy Hasan Miraz of Bangladesh looks on during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between Bangladesh and New Zealand at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on February 24, 2025 in Rawalpindi. — AFP

COLOMBO: Newly appointed ODI captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz on Wednesday urged Bangladesh’s senior players to shoulder greater responsibility as the team embarks on its first ODI series without the seasoned duo of Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the opening match against Sri Lanka, Mehidy emphasised that experienced players like himself and Litton Das must now fill the void left by the two veterans.

“We haven’t played any ODIs since the Champions Trophy. Mushfiq bhai and Mahmudullah bhai played in two very important positions. As captain, I can take one of those spots and Litton might take the other. These positions are crucial for constructing the innings, and as seniors, we need to step up,” Mehidy said.

He also dismissed speculation of any rift with Najmul Hossain Shanto, who stepped down from the Test captaincy after losing the ODI leadership role.

“There’s been a lot of talk about the captaincy, but we’re not focused on that. When Shanto was captain, I fully supported him, just like we did with previous captains. For us, the team comes first—Bangladesh comes first. That’s what matters most,” he said.

Mehidy further highlighted the importance of every match going forward, as Bangladesh currently sit at 10th in the ICC ODI rankings, putting their chances of direct qualification for the 2027 World Cup.

“Every match matters for World Cup qualification. We can’t allow rankings to put pressure on us, but we do need a strong start and must take this opportunity to improve. Playing more ODIs this year will help us regain our rhythm,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention that the three-match ODI series between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka begins on Wednesday at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

The second match is scheduled for July five in Colombo, followed by the third ODI on July eight in Pallekele.