Date, venue revealed for India, Pakistan clash in Asia Cup 2025: reports

India's Mohammed Siraj (right) bowls as Pakistan's Babar Azam stands at the non-striker's end during the Asia Cup Super Four match between the arch-rivals in Colombo on September 11, 2023. — AFP

The Asia Cup 2025 is likely to be staged in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), with the tournament expected to begin around September four or five and conclude on September 21, Indian media reported on Wednesday.

According to a report, the much-anticipated clash between arch-rivals Pakistan and India is also likely to take place on September 7 in Dubai.

The 17th edition of the marquee event will be played in the T20 format and there is a strong possibility of the arch rivals facing off at least twice, once in the group stage and potentially again in the super four round.

The tournament will feature six teams including India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and the UAE.

It will follow the traditional group stage followed by a super four format, similar to previous editions.

An official announcement regarding the final schedule is expected in the second week of July. Meanwhile, promotional activities have already begun, with tournament teasers airing on Indian television networks and circulating widely on social media platforms.

Earlier, there were speculations that India might withdraw from the tournament due to political tensions. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) dismissed those claims, confirming that no such decision has been made.

Indian media reports further stated that both India and Pakistan will continue to play against each other in ICC and Asia Cup tournaments, and there is no official directive from either cricket board to avoid such contests.

It is pertinent to mention that India are the defending champions, having won the previous edition played in the ODI format with a dominant 10-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the final.