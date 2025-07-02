Australia reveal fielding plan for Steve Smith ahead of second Test against West Indies

Australia's Steve Smith on day four of the ICC World Test Championship Final match at Lord's, London on June 14, 2025. - AFP

GRENADA: Australia's experienced batter Steve Smith is set to return for the second Test against West Indies, but as a precaution following a recent finger dislocation, he will not be fielding in the slips, international media reported on Wednesday.

Smith suffered a compound dislocation to the little finger on his right hand during the Lord’s Test against South Africa. While he has recovered sufficiently to bat, he must wear a splint for the next six weeks, ruling him out of close-catching duties.

According to a report, Smith completed a full training session on Tuesday at the National Stadium in Grenada, the first time the Australian squad has trained at the venue.

He batted extensively in the nets, facing throwdowns from assistant coach Matthew Wade, spin from Nathan Lyon, and pace from Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc.

Although the fast bowlers operated at reduced intensity due to the short turnaround between Tests, Smith reportedly came through the session without any discomfort.

After his batting stint, Smith had extended discussions with head coach Andrew McDonald, chief selector George Bailey, and team physio Nick Jones, with particular focus on his injured finger.

“He seems pretty confident. He’s excited to get back in. It’s been tough at the top of the order, so adding a bit more experience is good for the group,” wicketkeeper Alex Carey said ahead of the session.

Smith is expected to reclaim the number four spot, while Josh Inglis, who filled in during the first Test, is likely to be left out.

It is pertinent to mention that the second Test between Australia and West Indies will begin on July 2 in Grenada, with Australia leading the three-match series 1-0.