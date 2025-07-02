'I said what I saw', Daren Sammy moves on from Barbados Test umpiring dispute

Indies head coach Daren Sammy during a nets session at Edgbaston, Birmingham on May 28, 2025. - AFP

GRENADA: West Indies head coach Daren Sammy said he has put the recent umpiring controversy behind him and holds no ill will toward Adrian Holdstock, the TV umpire during the first Test in Barbados.

Sammy was fined 15 percent of his match fee and received a demerit point from the ICC after publicly criticising Holdstock's decisions during the Barbados Test, particularly in relation to dismissals involving Roston Chase and Shai Hope.

Speaking to the media in Grenada, Sammy had also raised concerns stemming from the team's recent tour of England.

“I said I wouldn't want my players to do that press conference because of the kinds of questions they would have faced. I strongly believed in what I said,” Sammy said.

Sammy also revealed that he and other team officials engaged in further discussions with the match officials, during which some decisions were clarified and admissions of error were made.

“We've had further chats with the officials. They've clarified some stuff. There has been some admission of error as well. That was Barbados — we're now in Grenada, so we've left that behind,” he said.

Sammy further said that he holds no resentment over the umpiring and that they have moved on from what happened.

“I don't hold grudges. I said what I said based on what I saw. I've been punished for it. I wish Adrian all the best, to be honest. I mean, we're all human. I have nothing against the umpires. I really hope he has an excellent game,” he concluded.