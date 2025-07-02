Wimbledon: Third-seeded Alexander Zverev falls in first round

Germany's Alexander Zverev reacts during his first round match against France's Arthur Rinderknech at All England Club in London on June 30, 2025. — Reuters

LONDON: World number three Alexander Zverev became the highest men's seed to exit Wimbledon in the first round as the German was beaten by France's Arthur Rinderknech in a five-set marathon on Tuesday.

Zverev and Rinderknech were locked at one set apiece on Monday when play was stopped, but after the resumption, the Frenchman secured a 7-6(3), 6-7(8), 6-3, 6-7(5), 6-4 victory.

Zverev has suffered his first opening-round defeat at a Grand Slam since Wimbledon in 2019.

Rinderknech to face Chilean Lucky Loser Cristian Garin in the second round.

After Zverev's defeat, 12 of the 32 men's seeds have now failed to reach the second round in the ongoing tournament.

Defending champion Barbora Krejcikova, who withdrew from Eastbourne last week, was made to work hard by promising 20-year-old Filipina Alexandra Eala before finding her groove to triumph 3-6, 6-2, 6-1 on her return to Wimbledon's Centre Court on Tuesday.

Eala, who turned 20 in May and was making her first Wimbledon appearance, impressed everyone with her game.

The Filipina shocked the defending champion after winning the opening set, but Krejcikova was good enough to make a comeback. It looked as if she had a physical and mental reboot for the second set, forcing a decider, which she won easily.

Furthermore, Polish Iga Swiatek beat Russia's Polina Kudermetova 7-5, 6-1 in the first round.

Kudermetova fought well in the first set, but the five-time Grand Slam winner made a comeback and closed the match in her favour.

Swiatek thanked the crowd for their support after the match.

"I'm glad my game clicked in the second set and am glad some fans came to see us today as it's so hot," Swiatek said after the match.