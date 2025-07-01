Spencer Oliver backs Daniel Dubois to beat Oleksandr Usyk

An undated photo of British boxer Daniel Dubois and Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk. — Instagram

Former English boxer Spencer Oliver predicted Daniel Dubois as the winner of a rematch against Oleksandr Usyk on July 19 at Wembley Stadium in London, international media reported on Tuesday.

Dubois first fought Usyk in August 2023, where the latter came out victorious in Poland with a ninth-round KO, when he dropped the British boxer twice, but the fight sparked debate after the Ukrainian was dropped by a punch that was called low by the officials.

Former European champion Oliver backed Dubois as the winner against Usyk, saying the Briton has improved a lot since their first bout.

"Daniel Dubois beats Oleksandr Usyk,” Oliver said.

“I know Daniel Dubois, I have seen him work and know what they are working on tactically. They seemed quite far apart in 2023, Usyk was leagues apart from Dubois then.

“But he [Usyk] has not got much better since fighting Dubois, there is a lot of miles on the clock since then.”

Dubois has responded in style after his defeat to Usyk, defeating Jarrell Miller, Filip Hrgovic, and Anthony Joshua.

The boxing expert further said that Usyk have lost an edge after two fights with Tyson Fury; on the other hand, Dubois has improved dramatically physically and mentally since then.

"There is no sign of deterioration, but Dubois is a different animal and a different character since that first fight,” Oliver further stated.

“The two fights with Fury have put miles on the clock with Usyk, but Dubois has improved dramatically physically and mentally since then.

"This is a completely different fight since the first one, I'm tipping Dubois."