NBA: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander signs massive $285M contract extension with Thunder: report

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in action against the Indiana Pacers during the game 2 of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City on June 8, 2025. — Reuters

NBA 2025 regular season and Finals MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander agreed to a massive $285.4 million contract extension with the Oklahoma City Thunder, international media reported on Tuesday.

According to a report, the deal will last until the 2030-31 season, and $71.35 million is now the highest annual salary in NBA history.

This marks Gilgeous-Alexander’s second contract extension since joining the Thunder in 2019.

Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers is the second in the league with an AAV of $64.3 million.

Most Valuable Player of the 2025 season averages a league-high 32.7 points with 6.4 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.7 steals in 76 starts.

The three-time All-Star guard won the NBA Finals MVP award after helping the Thunder to the club's first championship in Oklahoma City, averaging 29.9 points, 6.5 assists and 5.3 rebounds in 23 playoff games.

Michael Jordan (four times), Shaquille O'Neal and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar are the other notable players in NBA history to win MVP, Finals MVP and a scoring title in the same season.

Meanwhile, Jordan (four times), LeBron James (twice), Larry Bird (twice), Tim Duncan, O'Neal, Hakeem Olajuwon, Magic Johnson, Moses Malone, Abdul-Jabbar and Willis Reed have achieved the honour of MVP and Finals MVP in the same season.

Gilgeous-Alexander has career averages of 24.4 points, 5.1 assists and 4.8 rebounds in 462 games (453 starts) with the Thunder and Los Angeles Clippers (2018-19).

The 2025 season MVP scored 20 or more points in 72 straight games in the previous season, which is the fourth-longest streak within a season in NBA history.