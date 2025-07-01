Corbin Bosch joins Jacques Kallis in elite list of South African all-rounders

This collage of picture shows South Africa's all-rounder Corbin Bosch (left) and former cricketer Jacques Kallis. — Zimbabwe Cricket/AFP

BULAWAYO: Emerging all-rounder Corbin Bosch on Tuesday, entered an elite list of South African all-rounders by scoring a century and taking a five-wicket haul in the same Test.

Bosch, who made his Test debut against Pakistan last year, delivered an impeccable all-round performance in his second appearance as he routed Zimbabwe with a century in the first innings before bowling South Africa to a 348-run victory with a five-wicket haul.

The 30-year-old, as a result, became only the third South African to score a century and take a five-wicket haul in the same Test. Besides him, only legendary all-rounder Jacques Kallis achieved the feat in the last 115 years.

Notably, Kallis achieved the landmark twice in 1999 and 2002 against the West Indies and Bangladesh, respectively, while Jimmy Sinclair was the first.

South Africans to score century and take five-wicket haul in same Test

Jimmy Sinclair against England in Cape Town, 1899

Aubrey Faulkner against England in Johannesburg, 1910

Jacques Kallis against West Indies in Cape Town, 1999

Jacques Kallis against Bangladesh in Potchesfstroom, 2002

Corbin Bosch against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo, 2025

Despite his all-round heroics, debutant Lhuan-dre Pretorius bagged the Player of the Match award for his monumental 153 on debut and thus became the first South African and sixth overall teenager to win the prestigious award.

Teenagers to win Player of the Match award on Test debut

Hamilton Masakadza against West Indies in 2001

Mohammad Ashraful against Sri Lanka in 2001

Pat Cummins against South Africa in 2011

Mustafizur Rahman against South Africa in 2015

Prithvi Shaw against West Indies in 2018

Lhuan-dre Pretorius against Zimbabwe in 2025