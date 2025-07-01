Arsenal sign Spanish goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea

Spanish goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga signs a contract with Arsenal on July 1, 2025. — Instagram/kepaarrizabalaga

Arsenal have signed Spanish goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea, the Premier League club confirmed on Tuesday.

According to reports, Arsenal triggered a five-million-pound ($6.86 million) release clause to buy the world's most expensive goalkeeper.

Kepa, 30, joined Chelsea from Athletic Bilbao in 2018 on a seven-year contract for a 71 million pounds deal.

Kepa reflected on his move, saying he is really happy and excited for the new journey and looking forward to achieving something big.

"I'm really, really happy to be here, really excited and looking forward to what is coming,” Kepa said.

"The ambition that is shown in this club, when I talk with Mikel [Arteta] and Inaki [Cana], how much they show me their desire to win... I think we are so close to winning and, hopefully, altogether, we can achieve it," he added.

The Spaniard, who won the Europa League in 2019, the Champions League two years later, and the Club World Cup in 2022, spent the last two campaigns on loan.

Last season, Kepa was Bournemouth's regular goalkeeper, while in the 2023/24 season, he played for Real Madrid, helping the Spanish club win LaLiga and the Champions League.

Before joining Bournemouth last August, Kepa extended his contract with Chelsea until 2026, and now has made a three-year deal with Arsenal.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said that the team is really happy about the signing of Kepa, and he knows the Spaniard will fit in perfectly.

"We are really happy to have Kepa joining us. He is a player we know, having come up against him many times in recent seasons. He brings a wealth of experience, which his teammates will benefit from, and he has a real hunger to win,” Arteta said.

"Kepa works hard and will elevate our levels. I know he will fit in perfectly, already knowing some of his teammates, and we are really excited about his future with us," he concluded.