Shubman Gill wants top order to take ‘more responsibility’ ahead of second Test

India's Shubman Gill reacts during pre-match press conference at the Edgbaston in Birmingham on July 1, 2025. — Reuters

BIRMINGHAM: India’s newly-appointed captain Shubman Gill on Tuesday, demanded more responsibility from his team's top order ahead of their second Test against England, scheduled to be played here at Edgbaston from Wednesday.

The touring side suffered a disappointing five-wicket defeat in the series opener in Leeds despite their batting unit yielding five individual centuries.

They were in comfortable positions in both innings as they were 430/3 and 340/4 but suffered a match-defining collapses on each occasion, losing seven wickets for 41 and six for 31 respectively, allowing England to bowl their way back into the game.

When asked whether the lower order should have contributed more during the pre-match press conference, Gill held the entire batting unit responsible, starting the criticism with himself.

The right-handed batter asserted that he should not have played a lofted shot against Shoaib Bashir while batting on 147 and instead should have added 50 more runs with fellow centurion Rishabh Pant.

"When we were batting, I felt I could have, now looking back at it… the kind of shot I played, I felt I could have batted a little bit more, added another 50 runs with Rishabh [Pant]. That was my learning from when I was batting,” said Gill.

The 25-year-old then reiterated that their top order should take more responsibility to completely bat the opposition out of the game but at the same time acknowledged that if the last five or six batters do not contribute much it allows the opposition to force their way back into the game.

"Definitely [chats have been had]. It's been one of the things that we always talk about, especially with our batting depth… the lower order sometimes isn't able to contribute as much as the other teams.

"Having said that, you can also look at the other side as well. I was batting on 147 and the way I got out, maybe I could have scored 50 more in partnership with Rishabh.

“If you get a good ball and you get out, that's fine, but once you are set and you know that you don't really have that much depth in your batting order, maybe the top order could take a little bit more responsibility and bat the opposition completely out of the game.

“So I think these are different perspectives to look at the game, but definitely your lower order when your last five or six don't contribute as much, then it becomes easier for the opposition to come back in the game."