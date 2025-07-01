Wimbledon: Jannik Sinner crushes Luca Nardi to advance to second round

Italy's Jannik Sinner celebrates winning his first round match against Italy's Luca Nardi at All England Club in London on July 1, 2025. — Reuters

LONDON: World number one Jannik Sinner made a triumphant start in Wimbledon, defeating fellow Italian Luca Nardi in the first round by 6-4, 6-3, 6-0 on Tuesday.

The three-time major winner, who was beaten by Carlos Alcaraz in an epic French Open final, totally dominated world number 95 Nardi.

Nardi, 21, fought well in the first set, but Sinner was good enough to clinch the set.

Sinner took the momentum into the second set, gaining a 3-0 lead and closing it in his favour.

Nardi had no answer to Sinner’s brilliant game play, as the latter took full control of the final set, breaking in the opening game and twice more before clinching victory with a service winner.

Sinner reflected on his French Open loss, saying it is a new tournament and he is happy to be here.

"New tournament, new chances, new challenges," Sinner said.

"You have one opponent at a time, so obviously I try to keep going and enjoy playing here.

"If you don't enjoy playing on these courts, I don't know where you will enjoy [it]. I'm very happy to be here and let's see what is coming."

Sinner, who has reached at least the quarter-finals at Wimbledon continuously for the past three years, dominated the game with 28 winners compared with just 17 unforced errors.

He was stronger, bigger, faster and hit the ball harder and served better. The only thing which was bothering Sinner was the fierce heat on Court One at Wimbledon as the heat wave continued to threaten the players on Tuesday as well. But ice-packed towels, helped world number one not to lose his cool.