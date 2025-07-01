Arshad Nadeem trains at Punjab Stadium for upcoming events

Gold medalist Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan holds his country's flag up in celebration after the Men's Javelin Throw Final on day thirteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 08, 2024 in Paris. — AFP

LAHORE: Pakistan’s star javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem on Tuesday, continued his training for the upcoming events, including the Diamond League and the World Athletics Championships at the Punjab Athletics Stadium.

According to the details, the Olympic gold medallist will continue to train at the aforementioned venue until departing for Switzerland on July 12, where he will participate in the European Athletics Silver qualification on July 15.

Nadeem will then depart for England on July 16 to train for the World Athletics Championships and Diamond League, scheduled to be held on August 16 in Poland.

Following his participation in the Diamond League, Nadeem will travel back to Pakistan for the World Athletics Championships, scheduled to be held in September this year.

Nadeem, while talking to the media on the sidelines of the World Olympic Day ceremony last month, had said that the upcoming global event is his primary focus and is working hard to produce a stellar performance.

He further shared that he will soon depart for England, where he will train further for a month.

“My focus is on the World Athletics Championships and I am working hard for that,” said Nadeem.

“It is very hot in Lahore. I am going to England soon and will be training there for a month,” he added.

For the unversed, Nadeem captured global attention last year when he shattered the Olympic javelin record with a remarkable throw of 92.97 metres at the Paris Olympics and clinched the coveted gold medal.

Stretching his dominance, Arshad Nadeem produced a similar outcome at the Asian Athletics Championship in May by securing the gold medal with an 86.40-meter throw.