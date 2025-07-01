Pakistan players shine on opening day of Asian Junior Individual Squash Championships

Pakistan's Abdullah Nawaz (right) in action during his 32nd Asian Junior Individual Squash Championships match against Sri Lanka's Tharul Pinwatta in Gimcheon, South Korea on July 1, 2025. — Reporter

KARACHI: Pakistani junior squash players enjoyed a successful opening day at the 32nd Asian Junior Individual Championships on Tuesday, securing victories in nine of their 11 matches across various age categories.

In the Boys Under-19 category, Abdullah Nawaz cruised past Sri Lanka's Tharul Pinwatta 11-5, 11-4, 11-7, while Anas Ali Shah dispatched Indonesia's Muhammad Razka Idhmi Sulaeman 11-3, 11-5, 11-6 to advance to the pre-quarterfinals.

Top-seeded Nauman Khan delivered a dominant performance in the Boys Under-15 event, outclassing Thailand's Aisoon Jadkham 11-0, 11-0, 11-3. His compatriot Ahmad Rayyan Khalil also impressed with an 11-4, 11-0, 11-0 win over Sri Lanka's Lonitha Bimsandu.

In the Boys Under-17 category, Muhammad Umair Arif overcame Hong Kong's Lau Pak To 11-3, 11-8, 11-9. However, Yahya Khan squandered a two-game lead to fall 8-11, 5-11, 11-6, 11-1, 11-6 against Malaysia's Ivan Chang Jia Yu.

Pakistan's girls also made their mark, with Mahnoor Ali (Girls Under-13) dropping just two points in her 11-0, 11-1, 11-1 demolition of Thailand's Prinprapha Palapipat.

Her elder sister Sehrish Ali (Girls Under-15) edged Macau's Cao Chi Ian 13-11, 11-5, 11-7, while the eldest of the "Ali Sister" Mehwish Ali (Girls Under-17) routed South Korea's Yeona Kang 11-0, 11-2, 11-1.

A setback for Pakistan came in the Boys Under-13 category, where Muhammad Mustafa Khan lost 13-11, 11-8, 11-9 to Malaysia's Muhammad Sharhan bin Mohd Saiful.

Top-seeded Sohail Adnan received a first-round bye and will kick off his campaign on Wednesday.