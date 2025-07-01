Wimbledon: World number 3 Jessica Pegula suffers first-round exit

Jessica Pegula of the U.S. reacts during her women's singles final against Poland's Iga Swiatek at Bad Homburg Tennis Club in Bad Homburg on June 28, 2025. — Reuters

LONDON: Italian Elisabetta Cocciaretto stunned world number three Jessica Pegula, defeating this year’s Bad Homburg winner by 6-2, 6-3 here at Court Two in the first round of Wimbledon on Tuesday.

Cocciaretto dominated Pegula from the beginning of the match. The world number three landed only half her first serves, struck just five winners and committed 24 unforced errors.

"No, it wasn’t (good). It was terrible. It’s so frustrating when something you’ve been working on so much doesn’t come and help you when you want it to, especially on grass," Pegula said of her serve.

The American, who had won 17 consecutive first-round matches at the Grand Slams since 2021, said that she is upset but the credit goes to the opponent who played insanely.

"It’s really a bummer to lose," she said.

"I’m upset that I wasn’t able to turn anything around. But at the same time, I do feel like she played kind of insane. Kudos to her."

Cocciaretto, who impressed the crowd with her game, broke the American four times and took revenge for her straight-sets loss to Pegula at Wimbledon two years ago.

Pegula tried to adjust to the Italians’ pace and variety but found no answers.

"She was forcing a lot of the errors… forcing me to try to change the pace and do different things," Pegula said.

"The bonus is I can go prep for the hard courts, which seems to be my favourite surface anyways - and see if I can just make some more magic this summer.

"This is definitely the worst result I've had all year. I've been winning lots of matches. I feel like I'm playing good tennis. Sometimes it doesn't quite all align when you need it to."

It was just the second top-10 win for Cocciaretto, who is ranked number 116 in the world.