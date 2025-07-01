Ben Stokes breaks silence on Jofra Archer’s absence from second India Test

England's Jofra Archer (right) celebrates with Ben Stokes after dismissing West Indies' Roston Chase during the fifth day of their first Test in Southampton on July 12, 2020. — AFP

BIRMINGHAM: England captain Ben Stokes on Tuesday, explained returning pacer Jofra Archer’s absence from their playing XI for the second Test of the five-match series against India, scheduled to commence on Wednesday.

Archer, who last played a Test in February 2021, was added to the England squad ahead of the upcoming fixture.

His inclusion had indicated that he would be playing his first Test after more than four years but the hosts decided to keep their lineup unchanged to which secured a dominant five-wicket victory over India by chasing down a daunting 371-run target in the series opener in Leeds.

Later, reports emerged that the 30-year-old missed England’s training session due to a family emergency and was supposed to rejoin the group on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Stokes, while addressing the pre-match press conference at the Edgbaston here, emphasised that Archer’s last appearance had not come under the current leadership of head coach Brendon McCullum and him and thus it was essential to keep him around the group before selecting him in the playing XI.

Stokes, however, clarified that Archer remained in contention to play in the ongoing series and also going forward.

"When someone has been out of the environment for so long - and the last time they were in that environment it was so completely different - for me personally and Baz [England coach Brendon McCullum] as well, we felt if he didn't play it was important to have Jof around the group, around the people," Stokes stated.

"Having him back in the squad is great but we want him to play a part in the series and going forward with this group,” he added.

Notably, England named an unchanged lineup that secured a comprehensive five-wicket victory in the series opener by chasing down a 371-run target.

England playing XI for second Test against India:

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (WK), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, ⁠Josh Tongue and Shoaib Bashir.