‘India’s problem’: Ben Stokes on Jasprit Bumrah’s availability for second Test

This collage of photographs shows England Test captain Ben Stokes (left) and India's fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah. — Reuters

BIRMINGHAM: England captain Ben Stokes on Tuesday, waved away a question regarding Jasprit Bumrah’s availability for the second Test, scheduled to be played here at the Edgbaston from Wednesday.

The visitors, who suffered a five-wicket defeat in the series opener in Leeds, are yet to decide on retaining ace Bumrah for the upcoming fixture as part of their plans to manage his workload.

It was reported ahead of the series that the right-arm speedster would only play three matches of the five-match series to avoid a recurrent injury to his back, for which he underwent surgery earlier this year.

The right-arm pacer featured in the series opener and registered a five-wicket haul in the first innings but went wicketless in the second as England chased down a stiff 371-run target to clinch the victory.

Bumrah participated in the optional training session on Saturday and bowled for around 30 minutes, fuelling the speculations of him featuring in the second Test.

But India’s assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate, on Monday, said that they will make a decision regarding his retention at ‘the very last minute’.

Meanwhile, during the pre-match press conference earlier today, England captain Ben Stokes was asked to opine on the ongoing fuss.

The all-rounder, however, dodged the question, stating it was India’s problem but hailed them as a passionate team, who always fight hard.

“That’s India’s problem. They will deal with it. I am the captain of England. Good team. They always fight hard, come hard. Very passionate team," Stokes stated.

“It’s pretty clear that there’s always pressure on the shoulders of international sportsmen, but playing for India, in cricket, there’s a bit more on any other nation. So, yeah, a very proud nation," he added.