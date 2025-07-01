Ben Askren recovers after successful double lung transplant

An undated picture of Former MMA champion Ben Askren. — Reuters

Former MMA champion Ben Askren was hospitalised and is healing from a double lung transplant, his wife said on Monday.

Askren was first hospitalised on June 7 in Wisconsin after falling critically ill with pneumonia, but was diagnosed with severe lung damage.

After waiting for weeks, they finally got a donor that was confirmed by Askren's wife in a post on the social media platform Facebook.

She added that it is hard to believe that he was walking around healthy a few weeks back and requested to pray for his good health.

“We are forever thankful to the donor and his family. This is the beginning of a new lifestyle for Ben, but every new day he has is a gift,” Amy wrote.

“It still doesn’t feel real that he was walking around completely healthy just 5 weeks ago. So much can change so quickly.

“Please keep Ben in your prayers that his body welcomes the new lungs as if they were his own.”

Earlier this month, Askren was admitted, and after nine days, his wife confirmed that he is still on a ventilator.

Later, he was placed on the transplant list on June 24. Askren's wife saw him mouthing the word “coffee” despite not being able to have it. Then, Askren finally had his operation.

She further appreciated the support from people right now and wants to tell Ben about it.

“I am constantly in awe of all the people carrying us through right now,” Amy wrote.

“I can’t wait to tell Ben all about It. I’m hopeful that in coming weeks Ben will be able to give the next update, but hopefully he will wait until the drugs wear off.”