Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s 3 RBIs lift Blue Jays over Yankees

Toronto Blue Jays Davis Schneider (Left) and Myles Straw (Centre) and Nathan Lukes celebrate the win against the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre in Toronto on June 30, 2025. — Reuters

TORONTO: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. delivered a stellar performance as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the New York Yankees 5-4 here at Rogers Centre on Monday in the opener of a four-game series.

Guerrero's two-run single in a four-run sixth inning put the Blue Jays in front as they won their fourth in five games.

Brendon Little (4-1) got the win in relief despite allowing a run in his single-pitched inning. Jeff Hoffman saved his 19th pitching a single in the ninth, allowing one hit and striking out one.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit a two-run homer, and Cody Bellinger contributed with a solo shot for the Yankees.

The Blue Jays rallied from 3-1 down with a four-run sixth inning with the help of two errors, going 5-3 ahead.

Bellinger hit a homer off Mason Fluharty in the eighth to cut the lead to 5-4.

In his second start since returning from injury, Max Scherzer pitched for five innings, allowing two runs on three hits and striking out seven.

Scherzer retired the first nine batters he faced before Trent Grisham led off the fourth with a single to left.

In the fifth inning, Grisham left the game due to hamstring tightness. Blue Jays’ shortstop Bo Bichette was out because of right knee discomfort.

Yankees’ starter Carlos Rodón permitted five hits, two runs, three walks and struck out four.

Blue Jays Kevin Gausman will start against Yankees Max Fried in Tuesday's Canada Day matinee.