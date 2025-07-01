'Waste of time': former wicketkeeper slams PCB's Skills Development Camp

Pakistan spinners Faisal Akram (left) and Arafat Minhas during the third phase of Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) Skills Development Camp at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore on July 1, 2025. - PCB

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal has strongly criticised the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) recently launched Skills Development Camp, calling it ineffective and poorly structured.

Speaking on a local sports YouTube channel, Akmal questioned the professionalism behind the initiative, particularly its multi-phase format.

“Tell me, what has been done professionally so far? This camp with 47 boys — Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 — what are they going to learn in just one week? It’s nothing but a waste of money and a waste of time. It’s all just drama, nothing more,” Akmal said.

The 43-year-old also criticised the PCB’s long-standing emphasis on fitness, claiming that players still fall short of basic standards.

“They’ve been shouting about ‘fitness’ since 2017 — but does the team actually meet that standard? After 20 overs, the players can barely move. If they field first, they can’t even play proper drives later. Is this what they call fitness? They're just fooling everyone,” he stated.

It is pertinent to mention that the PCB kicked off the 20-day Skills Development Camp on June 16 at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). The first batch of 47 players underwent training sessions from June 16 to 21.

The subsequent batches, comprising 16 players each, participated in the camp from June 23 to 28, with the third and final phase currently ongoing and scheduled to conclude on July 5.

Director of High Performance Aqib Javed, in a statement released by the PCB, said that the players were invited to the camp after detailed discussions with newly appointed white-ball head coach Mike Hesson.

Javed noted that the camp was designed to provide players with an opportunity to fine-tune their skills during a break from competitive cricket.

He added that it also aimed to facilitate direct engagement between players and coaches to help identify and address specific areas of improvement.