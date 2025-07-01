Shadab Khan's likely replacement as Pakistan’s T20I vice-captain unveiled

Shadab Khan takes a catch to dismiss Bangladesh's Rishad Hossain during the first Twenty20 international cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore on May 28, 2025. - AFP

LAHORE: Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris has emerged as a strong contender to replace all-rounder Shadab Khan as the T20I vice-captain, amid ongoing injury concerns surrounding the latter.

Sources told Geo News on Monday that Shadab is likely to undergo surgery on his right shoulder in the United Kingdom, following persistent discomfort. The procedure could sideline him for approximately three months.

As a result, the experienced all-rounder is expected to miss a crucial phase of Pakistan’s white-ball calendar, including the upcoming T20I tour of Bangladesh in July, the West Indies tour in August the proposed tri-nation series involving Afghanistan and the UAE, and most likely the 2025 Asia Cup.

Haris, who has already captained various domestic sides including Pakistan A, Pakistan Shaheens, and teams in the Champions Cup, is being considered for the deputy role in Shadab’s absence.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has confirmed that all three T20Is will be held at the Shere-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka, with matches scheduled to begin at 5:00 PM Pakistan Standard Time.

The training camp will commence on July 8 at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi in preparation for the upcoming series.

According to sources, fast bowlers Naseem Shah and Mohammad Wasim Jr. are also not fully fit and remain doubtful for the upcoming assignments.

Sources further revealed that Salman Mirza, the standout pacer for Lahore Qalandars in the recent Pakistan Super League (PSL) season, is likely to be included in the national squad.

Salman impressed with nine wickets in four matches during PSL 9, averaging 15.00 with an economy rate of 9.64.

The Pakistan squad is expected to arrive in Bangladesh on July 16. The T20I series will begin on July 20, followed by the second and third matches on July 22 and 24, respectively.

The two sides last faced off in May this year, where Pakistan secured a clean sweep with a 3-0 victory at home.

Series schedule in Bangladesh