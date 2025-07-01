Diamondbacks defeat Giants to snap losing streak in MLB clash

Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder Alek Thomas (5) celebrates with teammates in the dugout after scoring during the seventh inning against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on Jun 24, 2025. — Reuters

PHOENIX: Alek Thomas had three hits and scored twice as the Arizona Diamondbacks defeated the San Francisco Giants 4-2 at Chase Field in the opener of a four-game series on Monday.

Ryne Nelson pitched six 2/3 strong innings, striking out seven without issuing a walk, while allowing just two earned runs on five hits.

The Diamondbacks responded quickly after a two-run double by Tyler Fitzgerald tied the game in the top of the seventh.

Thomas and Jose Herrera played a crucial role, delivering back-to-back singles to set up Geraldo Perdomo’s RBI single, giving Arizona a 3-2 lead.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had earlier opened the scoring with a solo homer in the sixth inning. Giants starter Logan Webb allowed three runs on seven hits over six 1/3 innings.

The game nearly tied again in the eighth when Christian Koss launched a deep shot to left-center, but after a replay review, it was ruled a ground-rule double instead of a home run.

Reliever John Curtiss recorded two key outs to earn the win, while Shelby Miller pitched the final four outs — striking out two — to notch his 10th save and first career four-out save.

Eugenio Suarez added insurance with his 26th homer in the eighth inning, as the D-backs snapped a four-game losing streak. Arizona pitchers held San Francisco’s top three hitters to just 1/12 with seven strikeouts.

Giants manager Bob Melvin was ejected in the ninth inning for arguing balls and strikes.

Arizona will send Zac Gallen to the mound on Tuesday. Despite a stellar 0.75 ERA, he has lost his last two starts. San Francisco will counter with Hayden Birdsong.