Diamondbacks defeat Giants to snap losing streak in MLB clash

PHOENIX: Alek Thomas had three hits and scored twice as the Arizona Diamondbacks defeated the San Francisco Giants 4-2 at Chase Field in the opener of a four-game series on Monday.
Ryne Nelson pitched six 2/3 strong innings, striking out seven without issuing a walk, while allowing just two earned runs on five hits.
The Diamondbacks responded quickly after a two-run double by Tyler Fitzgerald tied the game in the top of the seventh.
Thomas and Jose Herrera played a crucial role, delivering back-to-back singles to set up Geraldo Perdomo’s RBI single, giving Arizona a 3-2 lead.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had earlier opened the scoring with a solo homer in the sixth inning. Giants starter Logan Webb allowed three runs on seven hits over six 1/3 innings.
The game nearly tied again in the eighth when Christian Koss launched a deep shot to left-center, but after a replay review, it was ruled a ground-rule double instead of a home run.
Reliever John Curtiss recorded two key outs to earn the win, while Shelby Miller pitched the final four outs — striking out two — to notch his 10th save and first career four-out save.
Eugenio Suarez added insurance with his 26th homer in the eighth inning, as the D-backs snapped a four-game losing streak. Arizona pitchers held San Francisco’s top three hitters to just 1/12 with seven strikeouts.
Giants manager Bob Melvin was ejected in the ninth inning for arguing balls and strikes.
Arizona will send Zac Gallen to the mound on Tuesday. Despite a stellar 0.75 ERA, he has lost his last two starts. San Francisco will counter with Hayden Birdsong.
